Fire causes $100K in damage to Brantford home


Photo from Brantford Fire's Twitter account.

Firefighters were called to a Brantford home Saturday night to put out a kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on Oxford Street around 10:18 p.m.

One person got out of the home on their own, while firefighters had to help another out.

They say the flames were contained to the kitchen but the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

Fire officials say the damage estimate is approximately $100,000.

