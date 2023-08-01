Fire causes $2.5 million in damage to Muskoka cottage

A cottage on Lake Joseph was destroyed by a fire that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Muskoka Road 118 near Port Carling.

Fire crews from Foots Bay, Bala, Port Carling and Minett were on scene.

Upon arrival, members reported a fully involved cottage with fire coming through the roof. The incident was upgraded to call for more tankers and fire boats.

At the time of the fire, three people and a dog were inside and were alerted by a neighbour passing by on a boat that their cottage was on fire.

Damage is estimated at over $2.5 million.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.