Fire causes $2 million in damage to century home north of Shelburne

A fire that destroyed a century home north of Shelburne is estimated to have caused $2 million in damage, according to Shelburne fire officials.

Fire crews were called to the Church Street home in Horning Mills shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple fire crews from surrounding communities battled the blaze at the large home in frigid temperatures of -29C.

Firefighters from Shelburne, Mulmur-Melancthon, Rosemont and Orangeville spent 24 hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Two residents were able to escape the home without injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.