Fire causes $2 million in damage to Muskoka cottage

Muskoka Lakes fire crews spent several hours battling a large cottage fire on Camp Jackson Road in Muskoka, on Sunday.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen before spreading throughout the entire property.

Crews arrived at the scene just after noon and spent just over eight hours working to extinguish the flames and hot spots.

Fire officials say the homeowner was home at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Damages to the home are estimated at $2 million.