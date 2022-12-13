Fire causes $300K damage to North Battleford church rectory
A fire at a church in North Battleford has caused about $300,000 in damages and forced the church office to relocate.
The blaze started in the garage of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish, according to the chairperson of the parish council Glen Ganterfoer.
“It basically destroyed everything that was in the garage and the garage itself will have to be demolished and reconstructed,” he said.
“It only received smoke damage, but there was a lot of smoke in that building. And the things that were burning in the garage were the plastics from a car that was burning and rubber tires. So who knows what toxins came into that residence with the smoke.”
The fire chief said the cause was electrical and not suspicious.
Ganterfoer said the damage won’t impact Christmas services.
“All it has done is forced us to relocate the parish office and temporarily provide housing for our parish priest.”
He said they could be out of the building for six months.
“We are very appreciative of the quick and efficient response because the North Battleford Fire Department had to get there as quickly,” he said. “They're saying that if they had been five minutes later we'd have lost the whole thing.”
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
These ski resorts are ready to open for the seasonSki resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.
-
Northern Ont. couple win lottery for third time, prize winnings up to $1.5MThe wins just keep coming for an Elliot Lake, Ont., couple, who won the lottery for the third time recently, taking home $250,000 in the OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day paroleA man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of DecemberThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.
-
P.E.I. utility Maritime Electric estimates cost of hurricane Fiona at $35 millionPrince Edward Island's electric utility says it will cost about $35 million to repair damage to the company's distribution system caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Man found dead after near-crash accidentally killed himself: Calgary policeCalgary police are shedding some light on the bizarre circumstances surrounding a weekend death that happened after a fight between two drivers.
-
Some Ottawa residents won't be home for holidays due to damage from May stormSome Ottawa residents are going to be away from their homes over the holidays because they're still battling with insurance companies to pay for damage caused by a windstorm in the spring.
-
Two housecleaners wanted for fraud after stealing cheques: Windsor policeWindsor police are asking for the public’s help finding two females wanted for fraud after allegedly stealing cheques from a home.