Fire causes $5,000 in damages to historic Blair Sheave Tower in Cambridge
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damages to the historic Blair Sheave Tower in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to the scene on Old Mill Road around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.
Police estimate the damage at around $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.
No further details have been given at this time.
