Fire causes $500,000 damage in Blenheim

Chatham-Kent fire officials say estimated loss is $500,000 after a garage/residential fire in Blenheim.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

Crews responded to the structure fire at 188 Stanley St in Blenheim just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. There were 25 firefighters on scene.

There were no reported injuries.

