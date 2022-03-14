Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
The ferry was undergoing maintenance work at a Thunder Bay shipyard when the fire started. Thunder Bay Fire Service said crews were called to the shipyard just after 2 p.m. for a fire.
The first unit saw some light smoke as they entered the ferry; a second alarm was called in which five pumpers were brought to the ship.
Crews found the fire in the boiler room. Staff on board the boat knocked down a lot of the flames before firefighters arrived.
They add it took some time for them to get things under control using CO2 fire extinguishers to extinguish the blaze.
One of the ship's boilers and the electrical system have extensive damage. The flames were contained to the boiler room but there was some light smoke damage.
There's no word yet on a cause.
It's also unclear yet what this will mean for the ship's sailing plans.
CTV News has reached out to the Owen Sound Transportation Company for further comment.
