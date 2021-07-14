Fire chief describes 'helplessness' at fire pit incident near Aylmer, Ont., that left children burned

More information is coming to light regarding the family that was seriously injured in a fire pit accident Monday evening near Port Burwell, Ont.

“I think the helplessness is what really got to me -- was the fact that the children were in pain and screaming,” recalls the Municipality of Bayham Fire Chief Harry Baranik.

Baranik was first on the scene of the horrific accident.

"There is very little you really can do but try to ease the comfort, or ease the heating, by cooling them down, and then worry about infection by wrapping up in dressing and waiting for paramedics to transport them as quickly as possible," said Baranik.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Vienna Line in Bayham Township near Port Burwell around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

According to a GoFundMe page started for the family, Jake and Tina Hiebert, along with three children suffered serious burns after a jerry can filled with diesel exploded during a family bonfire.

A relative confirmed to CTV News London that Jake and Tina, along with two girls, ages seven and one, and a four-year-old boy were rushed to hospital with severe burns. Two of the children were taken to a Toronto hospital where they have undergone surgery and remain in serious condition.

Baranik says backyard fire pits are common during the summer months, but like any fire, they are serious, can turn tragic and are unforgiving, therefore it is extremely important to follow proper safety protocols.

"Start small, with wood and paper products, building it up and then adding big items such as logs,” he says. “Using an approved fire started that you can buy commercially, that is slow in releasing heat, but does not cause sudden expansion."

Baranik says using an accelerant, such as gasoline, is always a bad idea.

"Never, ever, ever pour an accelerant onto an open flame because you cannot control it,” he says.

The Ontario Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of this incident.

In the meantime, the Elgin County Critical Incident Stress Management Team has been called in to assist the firefighters who attended this call.

"This is very traumatic for them, many of the firefighters do have children that are in that age group, so there was a quick correlation to their families and how tragic this could be for themselves,” said Baranik.