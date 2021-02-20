Two people are dead after a house fire early today in Digby, N.S.

In a brief interview, Digby fire chief Robert Morgan says units were called to a fire in the town's south end just before 6 a.m.

Morgan says the entire back end of the house was engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke by the time firefighters arrived.

He says two bodies were eventually found inside the home -- one upstairs and one on the ground floor.

Morgan says the victims are believed to be a mother and her adult son.

According to the Nova Scotia RCMP, the home is on Montague Row in Digby.

The RCMP told CTV News the victims are a 65-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, both from Digby, N.S.

In a phone call, Cpl. Lisa Croteau, an RCMP public information officer said as a matter of policy, they could not confirm the relationship between the two.

There is no immediate cause for the fire and Morgan says the provincial fire marshal is assisting with the investigation.

The RCMP said the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

With files from The Canadian Press.