Fire closes section of Disraeli Freeway

A section of the Disraeli Freeway was closed on Wednesday morning due to a fire.

According to social media posts from the Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre, southbound Disraeli is closed between Lily Street/Logan Avenue and Main Street. Southbound traffic needs to divert onto Lily or Logan.

The posts add that northbound Main is also closed at Disraeli, with northbound traffic being diverted westbound onto Rupert Avenue or eastbound onto Disraeli.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is on scene of the fire at a commercial building in the 600 block of Main.

According to Platoon Chief Brent Cheater, crews were returning from another call just after 5 a.m. when they spotted the fire at the back of the building. He noted they called for help, and attacked the fire from outside the building while waiting for the other crews to arrive.

Cheater said the fire began on the main floor of the building, which houses a pottery studio and art gallery, as well as condo suites on the upper floors.

“Because the building’s had extensive renovations, the fire extended into the second floor,” he said.

“The second floor has loft apartments, about eight condo units in the building, so the fire extended into the second floor and into the third floor a bit.”

Cheater added that fire crews “aggressively” attacked the fire, which they now have under control.

No one was hurt, but 15 people have been displaced. Staff with emergency social services are coming to help these tenants find other accommodations.

“The building won’t be occupiable for the near future,” Cheater said.

“Damage is pretty extensive to the main and second floor.”

As the road reopens, crews will apply sand and de-icing agents to the roads and sidewalks to improve traction, as water used to fight the fire has frozen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.