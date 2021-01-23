Greater Sudbury Fire Services were on the scene of a fire on MR 80 Saturday night, just south of the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron.

Crews first received a call at 7:40 p.m. Saturday evening and managed to put the fire out by approx. 3:00 a.m.

According to officials, the fire is believed to be originated in the basement and everyone inside the home managed to get out safely.

A house fire has caused a road closure and Greater Sudbury Police are asking motorists to avoid MR80 when going to and from Val Caron. The road is closed near McCrea Heights with no detour available. Please use alternate routes.

Four different fire stations responded to the call and MR 80 has since been opened in both directions. A section of the highway had been closed near McCrea Heights as the fire hydrants were on the opposite side of the road.



Greater Sudbury Fire estimated the damage at between $300,000-$400,000.