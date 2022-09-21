iHeartRadio

Fire closes Walker Road

A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

Windsor fire crews are on scene of a working fire on Walker Road north of Seminole Street.

Police advise that Walker Road is closed between Ontario Street and Richmond Street and are asking people to avoid the area.

There are no details available yet on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

12