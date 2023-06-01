Fire collapses roof of Waegwoltic Club in south-end Halifax
An historic athletic club in south-end Halifax went up in flames Thursday.
The fire at The Waegwoltic Club began around 1:30 p.m.
The building was engulfed in flames and thick smoke billowed into the air. The roof and sides of the building collapsed.
Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum said Thursday evening crews initially entered the building in an “offensive” position to try and put out the fire, but it grew and forced crews to fight it from the outside.
“The Waegwoltic Club will receive very significant structural damage, perhaps destruction,” Meldrum said.
He said efforts were made to save historic pictures and items from the club.
The Waegwoltic is a members-only club on Coburg Road that first opened in 1908. It has about a dozen tennis courts, several pools and a sailing school.
Meldrum said there was a camp taking place at the time of the fire but everyone safely evacuated.
