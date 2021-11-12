Fire consumes home in Rhatigan Ridge, no one injured

A single-family home in southwest Edmonton went up in flames Friday evening.

Five crews of firefighters arrived on scene minutes before 7:30 p.m. at 817 Richard’s Cres.

Three additional crews were brought as reinforcements to help battle the blaze, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.

The two occupants home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate. No injuries were reported to firefighters.

The fire was declared under control at 8:18 p.m.

Crews believe the fire started in the attached garage. Their investigation continues.