Fire crew puts down flames in southwest Calgary garage

Calgary fire crews responded to calls about a garage fire in southwest Calgary Monday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., several 911 calls were received about the blaze, in a garage off a back alley at 88 Somerside Common S.W.

Fire crews arrived to discover smoke and flames coming from the garage, a Calgary Fire spokesperson said. They quickly put down the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.