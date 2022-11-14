Fire crew rescues worker buried in trench at residential construction site in Oakville
CP24 Web Content Writer
Jordan Fleguel
A fire crew rescued a construction worker that was buried after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Oakville Monday night.
It happened at a residential property in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Morden Road.
Incredible trench rescue by @MississaugaFES & @oakvillefire. Seamless interoperability with @HaltonMedics207 & @Ornge to stabilize patient. Response was organized and methodical with redundancy built in for the patient’s safety. Ongoing decisions based on the patient’s condition. pic.twitter.com/axbPF1tmxo— Chief Deryn Rizzi (@derynrizzi) November 15, 2022
Halton Regional Police say that the worker is now in stable condition.
Representatives from the Ministry of Labour are on scene, according to police.
