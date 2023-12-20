Fire crews battle blaze at S.W. Calgary apartment building
Firefighters responded to a blaze in an apartment building in the southwest community of Sunalta on Wednesday.
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said crews were called to the building in the 1600 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 12:15 p.m.
Officials said on arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey building.
Firefighters started battling the blaze outside, but eventually moved into the suite. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other units.
CFD said the fire originated on a third-floor balcony and extended into the attic.
The building was home to approximately 50 units. Dozens of people were home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.
Residents were allowed back inside the building once the air quality was safe – except for the suite where the fire started.
The blaze is under investigation, but CFD does not believe it is suspicious.
-
Local AJHL players help bring home gold at World Junior A ChallengeGavin Garland was back on the ice with his Calgary Canucks teammates this week after taking home gold at a national junior hockey tournament.
-
Queen's Park experience leaves lasting impression on Grade 8 studentAge has no bearing on the accomplishments of Chloe Hassberger - the Springwater product was among the high-achieving, community-involved students selected to be part of Ontario's Legislative Page Program.
-
Canadore College nears completion of redeveloping 40-year-old student townhousesCanadore College is pushing forward on its housing strategy at a rapid pace. The school is working to re-develop its residence townhouses known as The Greens.
-
Sault police deploy sensory kitsTo meet the needs of people with autism or other sensory processing disorders, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is equipping its cruisers with sensory kits.
-
Police watchdog says Calgary officer's shooting of suspect was 'necessary' and 'reasonable'A Calgary police officer's choice to shoot and kill a suspect while the two were in a physical struggle near a southeast Calgary daycare in the summer of 2019 has been deemed 'necessary' and 'reasonable.'
-
Record year for road construction ending but some projects to continue through winterThe busiest year for road construction ever is about to end, but colder temperatures will bring no reprieve for London drivers navigating around three mega-projects.
-
'A renaissance of home building': Winnipeg gets millions for housing, falls short of askWinnipeg has secured tens of millions of dollars of federal housing money including funds for affordable units.
-
Saskatoon councillors discuss controversial shared pathway on Avenue CSaskatoon city councillors are mulling a project on Wednesday to overhaul Avenue C to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Santa and his 'fire elves' rappel down CHEO wall in a special holiday visitThe 'Big Guy' made a special visit to CHEO Wednesday, with a rooftop entrance like no other, aided by firefighter elves, who scaled the down the side of the hospital, window to window, waving and bringing some holiday happiness to kids and their families.