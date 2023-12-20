Fire crews battle blaze at S.W. Calgary apartment building

Firefighters responded to a blaze in an apartment building in the southwest community of Sunalta on Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said crews were called to the building in the 1600 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 12:15 p.m.

Officials said on arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the three-storey building.

Firefighters started battling the blaze outside, but eventually moved into the suite. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other units.

CFD said the fire originated on a third-floor balcony and extended into the attic.

The building was home to approximately 50 units. Dozens of people were home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

Residents were allowed back inside the building once the air quality was safe – except for the suite where the fire started.

The blaze is under investigation, but CFD does not believe it is suspicious.