Fire crews battle blaze in Alliston

Emergency services were kept busy battling a blaze at a home in New Tecumseth Wednesday evening.

The call came in around 7:30 for a fire at Tupper Street West house in Alliston.

OPP say two people were inside the two-storey home at the time, but they managed to escape.

Officials say the detached house with an attached garage was heavily engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Hydro crews cut power to the residence.

The street was initially closed between King and Ontario streets as crews worked to get the scene under control.

Fire officials tell CTV News that the fire was contained to the structure with minor damage to adjacent homes.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe the fire to be non-suspicious.