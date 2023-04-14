Fire crews battle blaze in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Fire crews responded to reports of a grass fire on Switzer Drive in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Thursday afternoon.

Crews shuttled in tanker trucks full of water from outside the Royal Canadian Legion in Melbourne to help extinguish the blaze.

OPP have closed a stretch of Switzer Drive, but there is still public access to the nearby Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre.

Details on how the fire began, or if there are any injuries, have not yet been released.