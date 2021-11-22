Fire crews battle blaze in Gravenhurst
Gravenhurst fire crews battled a structure fire into the early morning hours on Monday.
On Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m., Gravenhurst Fire was called to a structure fire on Hughson street.
Officials say there was a heavy fire when crews arrived.
All three stations battled the blaze throughout the night before it was under control, according to the fire department's Tweet at 2:27 a.m.
Fire Chief Jared Cayley told CTV News that crews were on scene until approximately 5:00 a.m. Monday.
According to the fire department, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is not believed to be suspicious.
No one was injured in the blaze, and a few pets in aquariums were rescued and reunited with their owners, said Chief Cayley.
The damage to the four-unit building is estimated at around $500,000.
The number of people displaced remains unknown.
