Fire crews battled blaze in Orillia

Heavy smoke poured from a depot storing garbage and recycling materials Thursday evening.

“We received the call at 7:25 p.m. for smoke coming from a large building,” said Orillia’s Deputy Chief Chris Ferry.

As the smoke continued to billow from the building, neighbouring homes were advised to keep their windows shut, and police closed Kitchener Street, the ball diamonds and soccer pitches at Kitchener Park.

Rama Fire services helped douse the smoke-filled Mid Ontario Disposal at 24 Kitchener Street as crews from Severn and Ramara townships offered backup assistance at Orillia and Rama’s fire stations.

Ferry said the fire was declared extinguished at approximately 3 a.m.

The Ministry of the Environment was on scene monitoring run-off and was expected to remain in Orillia Friday.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is not considered suspicious, Ferry said.

The estimated dollar value has not been released.