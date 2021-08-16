Fire crews battle blaze in Ramara

Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze in Ramara on Saturday evening, according to Ramara Fire and Rescue Services.

At 7:12 pm, fire crews responded to a house fire on Concession 12 in Ramara Township, said the fire chief Tony Stong.

He said the fire was tackled by 38 firefighters and Rama First Nation, who provided water tanker support.

According to Ramara Fire, no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no one, including firefighters, was injured.

Stong told CTV News Barrie that the home was "fully involved" when crews arrived, and the house was lost in the blaze. He said the loss is around $800 thousand.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and the cause is yet to be known, said Stong.