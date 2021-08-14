Fire crews battle early morning hotel fire

An early morning fire has resulted in damage to an eight-storey hotel Saturday.

Fire fighters were called to the Marlborough Hotel at 331 Smith St. around 3:52 a.m.

A second alarm was called for the blaze due to the "potential for high life hazards."

When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming out of a room on the seventh floor and crews said the sprinkler system in the building had already extinguished the fire.

Fire fighters stayed on scene to deal with hot spots and the fire was under control by 4:31 a.m.

The city said no one was hurt in the fire and everyone in the building was evacuated.

Crews said the fire was contained to the suite and additional suites were damaged due to water and smoke.

The fire caused 21 people to be relocated to another facility.

The fire is being investigated and no damage estimates are available.