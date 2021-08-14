Fire crews battle early morning hotel fire
An early morning fire has resulted in damage to an eight-storey hotel Saturday.
Fire fighters were called to the Marlborough Hotel at 331 Smith St. around 3:52 a.m.
A second alarm was called for the blaze due to the "potential for high life hazards."
When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming out of a room on the seventh floor and crews said the sprinkler system in the building had already extinguished the fire.
Fire fighters stayed on scene to deal with hot spots and the fire was under control by 4:31 a.m.
The city said no one was hurt in the fire and everyone in the building was evacuated.
Crews said the fire was contained to the suite and additional suites were damaged due to water and smoke.
The fire caused 21 people to be relocated to another facility.
The fire is being investigated and no damage estimates are available.
-
Halifax teen heading to B.C. to chase pro soccer dreamA teenage soccer star from Halifax is leaving home to chase his dream on the other side of the country.
-
Ottawa asks residents for feedback on possible new household trash rulesThe city of Ottawa has launched public consultations on three different curbside garbage collection options to divert more garbage from landfills.
-
UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessiblePacific salmon can no longer access hundreds of kilometres of spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around British Columbia's Lower Fraser River, a study has found.
-
'Out of control' Pine River wildfire destroys buildings, cuts power along strip of northern B.C. highwayThe Pine River wildfire grew significantly overnight and is described as 'out of control' by BC Wildfire Service.
-
BC Wildfire Service prepares for increase in gusty winds and lightningThe BC Wildfire Service says it is preparing for a potential increase in lightning strikes and shifting winds as cooler weather is forecast over the next few days.
-
South Bruce OPP seize drugs, stolen property during Lucknow, Ont. raidFour Huron-Kinloss Township residents are facing various charges following a raid on a Lucknow, Ont. home Friday.
-
'Poor air quality': Advisories in effect for Edmonton and most of AlbertaThe majority of Alberta was placed under an air quality advisory by Environment Canada as wildfire smoke worsens.
-
Suspicious garage fire in Saskatoon leads to $200K in damageThe Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 6:14 a.m. Saturday morning.
-
Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello launches campaignWith reports Canadians can expect a federal election next month a local candidate has jumped the gun launching a campaign for only a speculated election.