Fire crews battle fire at apartment complex in Highlands

An apartment suite in the Highlands neighbourhood of Edmonton burst into flames Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire after 2:30 p.m. and arrived on scene at the apartment complex located in the area of 58 Street and 118 Avenue within three minutes.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton they managed to contain the flames to one suite of the complex.

No injuries have been reported.

Edmonton fire continues to investigate and search for a cause.