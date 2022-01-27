Fire crews battle house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at a residence in Brampton Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at a townhouse in the area of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway.

Peel police said occupants from surrounding homes have been evacuated.

One person was transported to hospital for minor injuries, Peel paramedics said.

Fire crews have moved to a defensive approach to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.