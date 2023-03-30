iHeartRadio

Fire crews battle house fire in Sarnia


Sarnia fire crews battle a house fire in the area of Siddall Street and Talfourd Street on March 30, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police/Twitter)

Emergency responders were called to a house fire in Sarnia Thursday afternoon.

Sarnia police posted on social media that fire crews were in the area of Siddall Street and Talfourd Street.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided once they become available.

