Fire crews battle Huntsville house fire

Fire crews battle house fire in Huntsville ( Huntsville Fire department)

Fire crews in Huntsville spent several hours working to extinguish a house fire Saturday night.

According to crews is happened just after 7 p.m. on Britannia road near Brunel sideroad 1.

According to fire officials, residents were able to get out of the home without injury.

There is no word yet on a cause and the damage estimate has not been released.  

