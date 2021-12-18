Fire crews battle Huntsville house fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
Fire crews in Huntsville spent several hours working to extinguish a house fire Saturday night.
According to crews is happened just after 7 p.m. on Britannia road near Brunel sideroad 1.
According to fire officials, residents were able to get out of the home without injury.
There is no word yet on a cause and the damage estimate has not been released.
