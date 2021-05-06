Fire crews battle large grass fire east of Calgary

Firefighters from several different departments, as well as other emergency crews, have been dispatched to the scene of a grass fire near Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department, Rocky View Fire Services and RCMP responded to the scene near Range Road 285 and Township Road 250 at about 2 p.m.

There is no information on the size of the fire or whether or not it is listed as out-of-control.

There are unconfirmed reports that some homes in the area have caught fire. It's not known if there are any injuries.

The smoke from the fire is affecting a wide region, reaching as far north as Airdrie.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…