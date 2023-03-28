iHeartRadio

Fire crews battle massive house fire in Blue Mountains


Fire crews in Blue Mountains battle house fire (Blue Mountains Fire Department)

Fire crews in the Town of Blue Mountains spend several hours battling a large house fire on Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene just before 7:30 P.M. and found the home on Craigleith Road fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

