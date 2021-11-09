Fire crews battle massive house fire in Wasaga Beach

Fire crews in Wasaga Beach spent several hours battling a large house fire Tuesday evening.

According to fire officials, the fire started just before 9 p.m. on Old Mosley street. When crews arrived, the home became fully engulfed in flames.

The house was under construction and the home was vacant when the fire occurred. Fire officials say propane tanks exploded, however, crews are unsure if the explosions were the cause of the blaze.

Fire crews have indicated there were no injuries and a cause is still under investigation.