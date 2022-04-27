Fire crews battle two-alarm blaze in south Ottawa

Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in the city's south end Wednesday morning.

The fire at a large two-storey commercial building on Cleopatra Drive, near West Hunt Club Road, broke out just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials said black smoke and flames were visible from the roof at the back of the building.

No one was inside the building, but firefighters had to deal with electrical hazards on the roof.

In a news release, the Ottawa Fire Service said it appears the fire started in an air conditioning unit on the roof. Some of the building's siding had to be removed and parts of the roof were cut open to allow firefighters to reach the flames that had spread within the walls.

The fire was under control by 8:44 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene to check for hot spots.

No one was reported hurt.

@OttFire Firefighters have made a fast attack on the fire. Firefighters dealing with multiple electrical hazards on the roof. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/0wPRWT6Cxo