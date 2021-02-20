Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a house caught fire in the Municipality of Lakeshore early Saturday morning. An hour later in west Windsor, fire crews battled a heavy blaze on the 500 Block of Laforet street.

On Saturday at approx. 2:15 a.m, OPP Lakeshore officers, Lakeshore Fire Department and the Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a fire at a residence on Old Tucemseh Road, Lakeshore.

Old Tecumseh Road is still closed between Wallace Line and County Road 22, Lakeshore for emergency crews.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been engaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, said OPP.

In west Windsor, Firefighters battled a heavy blaze early Saturday morning on the 500 Block of Laforet Street.

Laforet fire, tenant was alerted by the smoke alarm and self evacuated. Was treated for minor smoke inhalation. Cause is undertmined, damage $150,000. Exposure property on Baby damage $150,000. WORKING SMOKE ALARMS SAVE LIVES. *JL

Windsor Fire and Rescue were called to the 500 Block of Laforet Street, where two structures were on fire at approx. 3:15 a.m.

Officials also reported downed wires in the area.

Windsor fire say the tenant was alerted by the smoke alarm and self evacuated.

The person was treated for minor smoke inhaliation.

The cause of the fires is undertmined.

The Laforet house fire estimated damage is $150,000, with an exposure property on Baby street also with $150,000 estimated damages.