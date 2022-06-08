Fire crews battle two 'significant' blazes Wednesday evening

The city said firefighters dealt with two "significant" fires Wednesday evening.

The first happened in the 100 block of Poplarwood Avenue where crews were called at 5:15 p.m.

A two-car garage was "engulfed" in smoke and flames according to the city and firefighters launched an offensive attack on the blaze.

They were also trying to protect the neighbouring home.

The home was evacuated and no one was injured. The city said firefighters were also able to find the family's pets and they were brought out safely.

The fire is being investigated and the city said it's expected the garage will be a complete loss. The other home suffered minor heat damage.

There was no word on a cause.

The second fire involved a vehicle around 5:40 p.m. on Balgona Road.

The city said a vehicle was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading into the grass. Special apparatuses were sent to the scene and the fire was declared under control by 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.