Fire crews battling three-house fire in west Lethbridge


An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-house fire in west Lethbridge on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Lethbridge police said three houses were on fire in the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West, around 3:45 p.m.

Police were on scene directing traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Fire crews were working to extinguish the three homes.

