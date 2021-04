Fire crews called to apartment fire in southeast London

The London Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building on King Edward Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

One person had to be extricated by firefighters after the fire broke out in the three-storey walk-up shortly before 4 p.m.

The resident was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, but it's unclear how serious any injuries may be.

The fire appears to have started in a main floor apartment and extensive smoke could be seen coming from the lower levels of the building.

However, fire officials say the entire building was filled with smoke, making the evacuation difficult especially for residents with disabilities.

A London transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for displaced residents.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

- With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland

Incident update 2: fire crews have extricated the individual into the care and treatment of @MLPS911 @LTCLdnOnt on scene to provide shelter to tenants. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/KfhFvBQk6w

— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) April 21, 2021