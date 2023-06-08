iHeartRadio

Fire crews called to dump truck fire in Caledon


A firefighter works to extinguish hot spots after fire tore through a dump truck in Caledon, Ont., on Thurs., June 8, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Fire crews were called to put out a fire after a dump truck burst into flames in Caledon Thursday morning.

Police closed a section of King Street between Dixie Road and Bramalea Road for the cleanup.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The fire caused significant damage to the truck cab.

Officials expect the area to reopen shortly.

