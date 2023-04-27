Fire crews called to house fire in northwest Calgary

Calgary fire crews got the upper hand on a blaze that ripped through the attached garage of a home in Citadel Thursday morning.

Officials told CTV News the attached garage of the home in the northwest community was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished, but not before causing extensive damage to the home.

There's no word on the cost or if any other homes were damaged in the fire.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.