Fire crews called to house fire in northwest Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Calgary fire crews got the upper hand on a blaze that ripped through the attached garage of a home in Citadel Thursday morning.
Officials told CTV News the attached garage of the home in the northwest community was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
The fire was extinguished, but not before causing extensive damage to the home.
There's no word on the cost or if any other homes were damaged in the fire.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
Tenants in rural Manitoba apartment told to move out in one weekMore than a dozen people in a rural Manitoba community have been told they need to move out of their apartment building in one week before the power is turned off.
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in OttawaHillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
Gala supporting youth going through their darkest daysDozens of people came together in Barrie Friday evening, all with the common goal of helping children going through their darkest days.
-
Notley makes $40M pledge for new children's hospitalAlberta's official opposition is promising to invest $40 million into a new stand-alone facility for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Teen, 2 youths charged after disturbance involving knives: PoliceWaterloo regional police say two youths and a 19-year-old have been charged after officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving individuals with knives at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.
-
Former Thom student returns home to honour friend and contribute to fundraiserAn alumni of Thom Collegiate returned home on Friday to honour a friend, and contribute to a longstanding student fundraiser.
-
Suspect identified in daylight armed robbery of elderly woman in downtown TorontoA Toronto man has been identified by police as the suspect in the armed robbery of an elderly woman at a downtown Toronto ATM on Friday morning.
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpassAn anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.