Fire crews delay plans to use thermal camera at Minnekhada Park until rain falls

Fire crews in Coquitlam are waiting for the rain before proceeding with plans to use a thermal heat scan at Minnekhada Regional Park, which has been closed since a wildfire broke out on Oct. 1.

While the flames are under control, the Metro Vancouver Regional District says the decision to delay thermal scanning, which was set to happen on Monday, is based on changing weather patterns and operational priorities.

“Our ground patrols have been extremely effective at locating and extinguishing hot spots,” explains Brant Arnold-Smith, the region’s emergency operations centre director.

The purpose of using thermal cameras while battling fires, according to Arnold-Smith, is to help crews identify and map hotspots that would be otherwise unreachable or untraceable. Drones are outfitted with the camera, which then examines surface temperatures from the air.

“In some instances, there may be no sign of smoke, fire, or other indicators,” Arnold-Smith says. “A thermal scan can…allows crews to quickly respond to hot spots that have the potential to burn hidden underground and reignite.”

More than two weeks after the fire was deemed “under control,” triggering a multi-jurisdiction response, only MVRD emergency personnel remain on site. Fully-extinguishing the flames has been a difficult feat due to steep, challenging terrain at the park, as well as unseasonably warm weather conditions.

On Twitter this week, MVRD posted a thread detailing the different angles crews have been taking to tackle the fire. With the help of helicopters, emergency personnel have been able to transfer thousands of gallons of water per hour from the Pitt River on to the fire, according to the tweet.

Crews have also been utilizing the park’s natural firefighting tools, like trails that block the path of quick-spreading flames. In addition, the efforts have included the use of handheld tools for chopping and digging, and hoses designed to be carried long distances over steep and rough terrain.

Arnold-Smith says his team knows there’s a lot of public interest in the park’s status, which is why updates are being regularly posted online.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that our crews have done,” says Arnold-Smith. “We hope to keep the public informed of the work crews are doing while increasing awareness of the efforts and resources required to battle a wildfire.”