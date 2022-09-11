Fire crews douse northeast Calgary kitchen fire

Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire Saturday night in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. at the 6400 block of Centre Street NE, in Thorncliffe, where the CFD received a report of fire in a unit of a multi-family residence.

Crews didn't initially see any smoke or flames, but then discovered a unit full of smoke from a kitchen fire that was no longer burning, CFD said in a release.

A man who was the only occupant of the unit was able to remove himself from the unit safely and then called 911 to report the incident.

Fire crews extinguished what remained of the fire quickly. Damage was confined to the kitchen, although there was smoke damage throughout the unit.

Residents in neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution, but were allowed to return shortly thereafter.

The resident of the unit that caught fire is displaced until his residence is repaired.

The investigation is ongoing.