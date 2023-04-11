Fire crews extinguish blaze in downtown Regina

A building in downtown Regina caught fire on Monday night.

Fire crews were on scene at the 2200 block of 11th Avenue for a fire on the exterior of the building, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

