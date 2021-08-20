Fire crews investigating after 3-alarm fire at Scarborough home
Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
Toronto fire is investigating after a three-alarm blaze spread through a home in Scarborough overnight.
On Thursday, fire crews responded to a blaze at a duplex near Vauxhaul and Ellendale drives just before midnight.
When crews arrived, there was a fully involved deck on fire in the back of the house, Toronto fire said.
Police said pets and people were still inside the building when crews arrived.
The three-alarm blaze spread to at least two adjoining houses.
The fire was knocked down relatively quickly, Toronto fire said.
Crews stayed on scene overnight checking for hot spots and to monitor the air quality.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.
A fire investigator has been notified.
