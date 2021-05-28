Fire crews investigating two-alarm house fire in North York

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire in North York on Friday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a home at 20 Burleigh Heights Drive, near Bayview and Finch avenues.

The fire started on the deck in the back of the house and spread to the roof, Toronto fire said.

“Our crews, when they arrived, they had heavy smoke and flames. Right away they called it a second alarm response,” Platoon Chief Rob Pennington told CP24 at the scene.

Pennington said the biggest issue crews faced was getting into the attic to put out the blaze.

Crews were eventually able to get into the house and put out the fire on the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The house next door sustained little damage and was ultimately saved by the fire crews’ efforts to prevent the fire from spreading.

“The houses are very close and we did have significant wind when we arrived. So we placed crews between the two buildings to protect the exposure of the building on the west side,” he said.

Fire investigators are expected to remain on scene today to determine the cause of the blaze.