iHeartRadio

Fire crews knock down blaze at Orillia home

Fire crews respond to a blaze in Orillia, Ont., on Monday, March 7, 2022 (@Orillia_Fire)

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at an Orillia home Monday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Borland Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Orillia Fire said that the blaze began in the attic.

The rest of the home is affected by water and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.  

12