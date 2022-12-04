Fire crews limit damage from southeast Calgary couch fire

Quick action by firefighters in some cold conditions prevented a house fire from spreading Saturday night.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of Prestwick Circle S.E. just after 7 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring out the front door of the home. Firefighters extinguished a fire in a couch, which had also spread to some other contents in the house.

Three people escaped unharmed.

The house has smoke and water damage. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.