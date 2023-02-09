Fire crews limit Thursday afternoon blaze in south Lethbridge home

Three Lethbridge crews put down a noon-hour fire in a Lethbridge residence Thursday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., fire and emergency service crews responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 700 block of 17 Street South.

Arriving crews discovered smoke coming from the basement of the house. They were able to quickly gain entry, where they discovered a small fire smouldering between the front porch and outside wall of the house.

All the occupants were able to get out of the house and no one was injured.

Damage is estimated to be around $10,000.

Lethbridge fire officials remind residents to properly dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container full of sand or water.