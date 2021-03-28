Fire crews on scene in Skead area of Greater Sudbury

Crews are on scene of a fire in the northern part of Greater Sudbury.

Fire officials are responding to the house fire, which is in the Skead area on Poupore Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, the fire started around 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Oshell confirms that everyone inside managed to make it out okay.

Crews responding to reports of a home on fire in Skead. Please avoid the area and weather conditions remain poor so please be cautious.

At this time foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is in its early stages so crews have been unable to confirm a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.