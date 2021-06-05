Fire crews respond to Regina garage fire

Regina fire crews responded to a garage fire in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Regina Fire and Protective Services were on the scene of the fire in the 2200 block of Wallace Street around noon, according to a tweet.

The fire was under control as of 12:15. Regina Fire said no injuries were reported.

Crews will remain on scene for salvage and overhaul.

Crews are on scene of a detached garage fire 2200 Blk Wallace Street. Fire is under control. No injuries. Crews remain on scene for salvage and overhaul. #YQR #RFPS pic.twitter.com/4AfyxQpM41