Fire crews, police respond to Walkerville fire
Heavy smoke could be seen in the Walkerville area as fire crews worked to extinguish a structure fire Saturday morning.
Windsor firefighters and police responded to a blaze in the 1300 block of Lincoln Road near Ottawa Street. around 11 a.m.
Police had the area taped off and roads were closed on Ottawa St. from Gladstone Avenue to Windermere Road. Lincoln St. is closed from Shepherd Street to Ottawa St.
Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area as crews continue work to put out the fire.
This is a developing story, more details coming.
.@WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene in the 1300 Block of Lincoln Rd for a 3rd Alarm structure fire. Defensive & Ariel operations. Heavy smoke is in the area. #Windsor pic.twitter.com/rAz8PNEydD— On Location (@_OnLocation_) July 9, 2022
