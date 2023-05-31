Fire crews quickly put out west Windsor garage fire

An investigator has been called to a garage fire in Windsor’s west end that broke out Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire around 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Campbell Avenue.

Photos from the fire show heavy smoke coming from what appears to be a detached garage. Multiple fire trucks were on scene.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze and officials say an investigator is attending.

This is a developing story, more details to come.